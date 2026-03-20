U.S. is deploying Marines and amphibious ships for possible operation in Iran, - media

The U.S. is ramping up its military presence in the Middle East, deploying thousands of Marines and amphibious ships amid the conflict with Iran.

According to Censor.NET, Newsmax reports this, citing four unnamed senior U.S. officials.

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A U.S. Navy amphibious task force led by the USS Boxer (LHD-4) departed from the U.S. West Coast ahead of schedule. The task force also includes the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit.

Composition of the group

Accompanying the flagship on the deployment are the amphibious transport dock ships USS Portland (LPD-27) and USS Comstock (LSD-45). These ships are carrying approximately 4,000 service members, of whom about 2,500 are Marines.

The ships are equipped with F-35 Lightning II fighter jets, missile systems, and equipment for amphibious operations.

Read more: Trump threatens to "blow up" world’s largest gas field if Iran continues to attack Qatar

Route and Reinforcements

The task force is expected to transit through the Indo-Pacific region and head to the Middle East, where it will join the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA-7).

They are subsequently to be joined by the cruiser USS New Orleans (LPD-18) and the dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD-47).

In total, up to 8,000 troops, including up to 5,000 Marines, are planned to be deployed to the potential conflict zone. This significantly strengthens the U.S. presence in the region and expands capabilities for amphibious and combat operations.

What preceded it?

Yesterday, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he has no intention of deploying U.S. troops to the Middle East.

Read more: Trump: U.S. will not send troops to Middle East