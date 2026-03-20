Merz condemned Hungary’s blocking of 90 billion euros for Ukraine

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz believes that Hungary's blocking of the decision to provide 90 billion euros to Ukraine constitutes a violation of the principle of solidarity within the EU.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Interfax-Ukraine.

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"This is a serious violation of the principle of mutual loyalty among member states, and it damages the reputation of the European Union as a whole," Merz stated.

The Chancellor noted that the issue of a 90-billion-euro loan was discussed in detail at today's meeting of the leaders of the European Union member states.

"Let me remind you that we agreed on this loan at the EU European Council in December. There was consensus among all 27 member states. In the spirit of enhanced cooperation, we agreed on a 24+1 format (countries that agreed to contribute financially to the implementation of this decision – IF-UV, but it was supported by all 27 member states, including the Prime Minister of Hungary. And he also agreed that we would have to amend the relevant provision, but he has now overturned this consensus, thereby violating the fundamental principle of our cooperation that one can rely on a promise made in our treaty," Merz elaborated.

The German chancellor expressed hope that "unanimous decisions will be upheld." "We very much hope that a decision will be made and that we will soon be able to repay the loan," he emphasized.

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In addition, Merz said that the leaders "asked the Commission to consider further proposals on how we can ensure repayment of this loan."

"For now, I am leaving this to the Commission, as well as to the secretariat and legal services. We are trying to find ways and means that will allow us to disburse the loan to Ukraine. There may be internal reasons behind the Hungarian president’s position on blocking the loan disbursement, but we hope it will be possible," the German chancellor said.

What happened before?

EU leaders condemned Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán for blocking the implementation of the decision to grant Ukraine a loan of 90 billion euros.