Some of information disclosed by Bezuhla allowed Russia to adjust its actions on front lines, - "Servant of People" Venislavskyi regarding criminal case

Fedir Venislavskyi, a member of the Verkhovna Rada and the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence, hopes that law enforcement agencies will investigate the actions of MP Mariana Bezuhla regarding the dissemination of confidential information and the discrediting of the country’s military leadership.

He made these remarks in a comment to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

Venislavskyi recalled that he and his colleague Serhii Taruta had initially appealed to the Prosecutor General regarding Bezuhla’s actions, but the Prosecutor General refused to register a criminal case, so they had to seek its initiation through the courts.

Speaking about the reasons for this appeal, the MP noted:

"We analyzed Ms. Bezuhla’s statements, starting effectively in 2022, but placed greater emphasis on the years 2023–2024, as well as the Russian reaction to them in political, media, and military terms. We observed that certain information, which was disclosed by Bezuhla as a member of the Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence—to which she had access—was, in our view, subsequently used by the Russians to adjust their actions on the battlefield. This led to certain negative consequences for Ukraine. We focused the Prosecutor General’s attention on this first aspect in our statement.

The second aspect is that Ms. Bezuhla has, in fact, since the start of the full-scale war—beginning around the fall of 2022—systematically and purposefully discredited Ukraine’s senior military leadership. First Zaluzhnyi, then Syrskyi. She disseminates information that clearly undermines the authority of the country’s top military command and makes certain demands. According to my information, after Syrskyi’s appointment, she approached him and demanded to be present at all closed-door meetings where strategic decisions are made, and sought the right to issue orders, instructions, and so on. And this is a person without specialized military education."

When asked whether the National Security and Defense Committee had discussed Bezuhla’s actions, he emphasized:

"We, along with the members of our committee, have also submitted a series of complaints to the Office of the Prosecutor General—not regarding high treason, but concerning Bezuhla’s abuse of her status as a member of parliament and her obstruction of our ability, as committee members, to address issues in closed session. You may recall the situation when she tried to burst into a closed committee meeting. Yet the law on committees and the rules of procedure clearly stipulate that only those parliamentarians who are invited or have been granted permission by the committee may be present. We did not grant her permission. Therefore, as I said, we filed a complaint with the Office of the Prosecutor General, but there was no response. At that point, virtually the entire committee voted to expel her from its ranks, because her dissemination of information she had received in a closed session posed a threat to national security. So all of this, taken together, is what prompted Taruta and me to take such action."

Venislavskyi also added that the pre-trial investigation authorities must now determine whether Bezuhla’s actions constituted high treason, and admitted that, in his view, there are definitely indications of this.

Read more: Court ordered Prosecutor General’s Office to investigate Bezuhla’s actions during "Wagnergate," - lawyer

What preceded it?

It was previously reported that the Office of the Prosecutor General had opened a criminal case against MP Mariana Bezuhla on suspicion of high treason.

Watch more: Clash took place in Rada between Bezuhla and Taruta: MP blocked rostrum. VIDEO