Everything Zelenskyy does is political PR. Ukraine did not help us at all – Trump

US President Donald Trump has once again said that dealing with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is more difficult than dealing with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Trump said this in an interview with the American cable TV channel MS NOW, Censor.NET reports.

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On Zelenskyy and Ukraine’s aid

According to him, Ukraine has so far done nothing to help the United States in the operation against Iran.

"Everything Zelenskyy has said as far as what Ukraine has done to help us (U.S - ed.), he’s just doing for political and PR purposes. They have done nothing. Zelenskyy is very difficult to deal with. Zelenskyy is more difficult to deal with than Putin is," Trump claims.

The US president added that he trusts the Russian dictator more than "any of the European allies".

Read more: Ukraine would have been "wiped out in single day" of Russia’s war had it not been for US aid, — Trump

On NATO

The White House chief also expressed dissatisfaction with the actions of NATO countries, particularly in supporting Ukraine.

"Trump said that NATO allies did nothing for this," the channel quoted Trump as saying.

Read more: Trump helped Putin: rising oil prices are financing Russia’s war - Sky News

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