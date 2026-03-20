146 combat engagements on front line, enemy uses 5,200 kamikaze drones, General Staff says

A total of 146 combat engagements have taken place on the front line since the beginning of the day on 20 March. Ukraine’s Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy, eliminate its personnel and wear down the combat potential of the occupiers by delivering systematic fire strikes.

This is stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s report as of 10:00 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

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Enemy shelling

The enemy carried out 58 airstrikes, dropping 163 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it deployed 5,285 kamikaze drones and launched 2,856 attacks on populated areas and the positions of our troops.

Situation in the north

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the Defense Forces repelled seven enemy assaults today; in addition, the enemy carried out five airstrikes, dropped 13 guided bombs, and fired 94 rounds at the positions of our troops and populated areas, including 13 using multiple launch rocket systems.

See more: Total combat losses for Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,285,700 personnel (+1,610 in the past 24 hours), 11,789 tanks, 38,569 artillery systems, and 24,254 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern–Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy launched six assaults on the positions of our units near the settlements of Vovchanski Khutory, Vovchansk, Okhrimivka, Prylipka, Zelenе, and Starytsia.

on the positions of our units near the settlements of Vovchanski Khutory, Vovchansk, Okhrimivka, Prylipka, Zelenе, and Starytsia. In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked twice towards the settlements of Novoplatonivka and Kurylivka.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, the enemy did not conduct any active operations since the beginning of the day.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy made six attempts to advance in the areas of Rai-Oleksandrivka, Yampil and Platonivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no active offensive operations by the enemy were recorded today.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers launched 18 assaults today on the positions of our defenders near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar and Sofiivka.

Since the beginning of the day, the Defense Forces have repelled 28 enemy assault actions in the Pokrovsk direction in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Bilytske, Myrnohrad, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Novopavlivka and Filiia. One combat engagement is still underway.

According to preliminary estimates, 87 occupiers were eliminated and 28 wounded in this direction today; one heavy flamethrower system, two vehicles and ten pieces of special equipment were destroyed; three vehicles, one piece of special equipment and two enemy infantry shelters were damaged. A total of 282 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the occupiers twice tried to improve their tactical position by attacking in the areas of Ternove and Kalynivske. In addition, the settlement of Pokrovske came under an airstrike.

Read more: AFU control Fedorivka, Kleban-Byk and Pleshchiivka, – "East" Operational Command

Situation in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, 19 attacks by the occupiers took place in the areas of Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, Zelene, Staroukrainka, Varvarivka and Luhivske. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Hirske, Huliaipilske, Novoselivka, Dolynka, Kopani and Trudove. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

in the areas of Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, Zelene, Staroukrainka, Varvarivka and Luhivske. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Hirske, Huliaipilske, Novoselivka, Dolynka, Kopani and Trudove. Two combat engagements are still ongoing. In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders in the area of Stepnohirsk. The settlement of Komyshuvakha came under airstrikes.

In the Prydniprovske direction, one combat engagement took place. The settlement of Olhivka came under airstrikes.

No significant changes in the situation were recorded in other directions.

Read more: This year, Russia plans to recruit over 400,000 military personnel, activity at front is increasing, - Syrskyi