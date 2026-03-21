Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia, two people were killed. Number of wounded increased to 6, including two children (updated). PHOTOS

On the morning of 21 March, Russian invaders attacked Zaporizhzhia. Explosions were heard.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.

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Two people – a man and a woman – were killed in the attack. Two girls, aged 15 and 11, were injured.

A Russian drone destroyed a private house in the regional centre.

Read also on Censor.NET: Russians attack Zaporizhzhia’s infrastructure, one person injured

Update

As of 10:00 a.m., six people are known to have been wounded in this morning’s Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia.

"A 46-year-old man who was injured when drones struck the city has received medical treatment. Another man and two women have also sought medical attention. All of them are receiving treatment," Fedorov said.

As a result of the attack by Russian "Shaheds" in the regional capital, six people were wounded and two were killed.

Victims with injuries and concussions

Following this morning’s attack on Zaporizhzhia, the victims suffered blast injuries, concussions, and stress-related reactions. Most are recovering at home, while one man remains under medical supervision, Fedorov reported.

"Two women, aged 84 and 74, have been diagnosed with an acute stress reaction; after receiving medical care, they will continue their treatment at home.

The girls have suffered mine-related injuries and concussions.

The 46-year-old man is in fair condition and remains under medical supervision.

"The 44-year-old woman and man will be treated at home," the statement said.

Consequences of the attack















