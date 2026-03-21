US Treasury lifts sanctions on two Russian citizens and several foreigners

The U.S. Department of the Treasury has removed two Russian citizens, as well as a number of foreign individuals and a company, from its sanctions lists.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

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We are referring to Yuri and Lydia Korzhavin, who were previously subject to sanctions due to their activities in the transportation sector of the Russian economy.

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Details

According to OFAC, the Korzhavins were added to the sanctions list in May 2024 as part of a package of restrictions targeting Russia’s military-industrial base and sanctions-evasion networks.

In addition to them, a Hungarian citizen, a citizen of Uzbekistan, and Reliable Freight Services FZCO, a company registered in the United Arab Emirates, were also removed from the list.

The reasons for this decision have not been officially specified.

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Context

It was previously reported that U.S. Special Presidential Envoy John Cole announced, during a visit to Belarus, the lifting of sanctions against a number of Belarusian banks and companies involved in the production of potash fertilizers.

These steps are taking place against the backdrop of broader U.S. diplomatic engagement in the region.

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