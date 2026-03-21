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Ukraine bids farewell to Patriarch Filaret: Zelenskyy attended ceremony. PHOTOS
Today, 21 March, Ukrainians are bidding farewell to Patriarch Filaret. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also attended the funeral service.
He announced this on his Telegram channel, reports Censor.NET.
Footage of the farewell
"He made great efforts to ensure that Ukraine had its own local church. Without his perseverance and courage, it is impossible to imagine the history of Ukrainian self-determination, our spiritual independence and the building of a truly strong state of our own. We remember. We honour. We will be grateful," said the head of state.
What preceded
We would like to remind you that on 20 March, at the age of 98, Honorary Patriarch Filaret passed away.
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