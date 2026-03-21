Ukraine is stepping up strikes deep into Russian territory: Sybiha announced an escalation of deep strike campaign

Ukraine continues to step up its strikes on targets within Russia, and the scale and intensity of this campaign are increasing.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

According to him, this refers to a so-called "deep strike" campaign aimed at striking legitimate military targets.

Details

Sybiha stated that Ukraine’s capabilities already allow it to strike targets thousands of kilometers deep into Russian territory.

He emphasized that this campaign is part of a systematic strategy aimed at weakening Russia's military capabilities.

According to the minister, these measures constitute "Ukrainian sanctions" against the Russian military machine, and there are no plans to ease them.

Read more: Russia will not take part in March 21 talks in U.S.: These are bilateral contacts – Peskov

What does that mean?

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasizes that the strikes have not only tactical but also strategic implications.

The aim is to reduce Russia’s ability to conduct military operations, as well as to limit its capacity to support other regimes, particularly Iran.

Sibiga also noted that this approach allows for more effective elimination of threat sources than responding to the consequences of attacks.

Context

The minister stated that, according to Russian officials, there are no longer any completely safe places within the Russian Federation.

He also added that, in his view, the war launched by Russia against Ukraine is gradually spilling over into Russia’s own territory.

The Foreign Ministry stresses that the scale of such strikes could increase if Russia does not end the war.