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Enemy has advanced in Minkivka and near Fedorivka Druha in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP
Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Bakhmut district of the Donetsk region.
This was reported on 22 March by the monitoring project DeepState, according to Censor.NET.
Enemy advances
"The map has been updated; the enemy has advanced in Minkivka and near Fedorivka Druha," the report states.
What preceded this
It was previously reported that Russian troops had occupied Platonivka in the Bakhmut district and were advancing in two districts of the Donetsk region.
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