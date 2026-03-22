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News Update of DeepState map
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Enemy has advanced in Minkivka and near Fedorivka Druha in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP

Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Bakhmut district of the Donetsk region. 

This was reported on 22 March by the monitoring project DeepState, according to Censor.NET.

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Enemy advances

"The map has been updated; the enemy has advanced in Minkivka and near Fedorivka Druha," the report states.

Read more: AFU control Fedorivka, Kleban-Byk and Pleshchiivka, – "East" Operational Command

The enemy has advanced in Minkivka and near Fedorivka Druha

What preceded this

It was previously reported that Russian troops had occupied Platonivka in the Bakhmut district and were advancing in two districts of the Donetsk region.

Author: 

Donetsk region (5902) Bakhmut district (605) Minkivka (6) Fedorivka Druha (7)
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