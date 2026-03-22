Enemy has advanced in Minkivka and near Fedorivka Druha in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP

Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Bakhmut district of the Donetsk region.

This was reported on 22 March by the monitoring project DeepState, according to Censor.NET.

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Enemy advances

"The map has been updated; the enemy has advanced in Minkivka and near Fedorivka Druha," the report states.

Read more: AFU control Fedorivka, Kleban-Byk and Pleshchiivka, – "East" Operational Command

What preceded this

It was previously reported that Russian troops had occupied Platonivka in the Bakhmut district and were advancing in two districts of the Donetsk region.