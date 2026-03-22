Another woman has been killed in Kherson as result of Russian shelling, — Regional Military Administration

Another person has been killed in Kherson as a result of Russian shelling.

This was reported on Sunday by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

"Russian troops have taken the life of yet another resident of Kherson. The body of an elderly woman was found in the city center; she sustained fatal injuries as a result of enemy shelling. Authorities are currently working to identify the victim," Prokudin wrote on his Telegram channel.

What happened earlier?

Early Sunday morning, he had already reported that three people had been injured and one killed in enemy attacks in the Kherson region over the past 24 hours.

As we reported earlier, over the past 24 hours, Antonivka, Zymivnyk, Prydniprovske, Pryozerne, Sadove, Veletenske, Dniprovske, Kizomys, Nezlamne, Novodmytrivka, Ivanivka, Mykilske, Poniativka, Tokarivka, Stanislav, Sofiivka, Shyroka Balka, Beryslav, Zmiivka, Tomaryne, Urozhaine, Kucherske, Mykhailivka, Zolota Balka, Chervone, Novoraisk, Dudchany, Sablukivka, Tiahynka, Burhunka, Odradokamianka, Vesele, Kozatske, and the city of Kherson.

Read more: Occupiers shelled 35 settlements in Kherson region: 3 people injured

Where did the occupiers strike?

Russian forces targeted critical and social infrastructure, as well as residential areas in the region’s towns and villages, damaging three high-rise buildings and four private homes. The occupiers also destroyed farm buildings and an administrative building.