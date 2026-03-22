Stubb: I have become more pessimistic about prospects for peace in Ukraine

Finnish President Alexander Stubb said that a year ago he was more optimistic about the prospects for peace in Ukraine.

He said this in an interview with The Telegraph, according to Censor.NET.

In analyzing the path to peace, Stubb identified three key changes that have taken place over the past year.

Positive changes

"I think I’m more pessimistic now—or, in that sense, more realistic. At the same time, when it comes to Ukraine, there are three factors that differ from last year. First, we are participating in peace talks, which wasn’t the case back then," said the President of Finland.

Stubb also emphasized that Ukraine’s positions on the front lines have significantly strengthened compared to last year, noting that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are once again pushing back the Russians and recapturing territory.

Read more: Ukrainian delegation will continue talks with US representatives on Sunday, - Zelenskyy

Negative factor

At the same time, the President of Finland views the war in the Middle East as a negative factor.

"What I would have told you before the war in Iran began is that the Russian economy is struggling. Before the war, they were facing zero growth, zero reserves, 16% interest rates, double-digit inflation, and the Russian government’s inability to pay its soldiers. And they expected the budget deficit to rise from last year’s level of $83 billion to $130 billion," the politician said.

Stubb added that "now, with oil prices rising and sanctions being lifted, we don't know what will happen, so this will have a negative effect."