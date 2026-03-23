Netherlands to become first in NATO to integrate drones into army units

Drone Industry

Preparations are underway in the Netherlands to begin creating UAV operator units that will be integrated into the structure of the armed forces.

NL Times reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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Details

Thus, in April, the army will begin recruiting 1,000-1,200 people interested in working with UAVs and counter-drone technologies. They will later be integrated into various units of the armed forces.

Read more: Defense Forces have received new high-speed JEDI Shahed Hunter interceptor drones

Commander of the Armed Forces Onno Eichelsheim said that the Netherlands would become the first NATO country to introduce such a comprehensive approach to integrating drone units and counter-drone capabilities.

He said this step reflects lessons learned from recent conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, where drones play a decisive role.

He also stressed the importance of close cooperation with manufacturers in the field of drone technology.

Read more: Zelenskyy names countries with which Ukraine is launching joint drone production