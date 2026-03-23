Russian Federation’s offensive has been halted on several fronts, and in certain areas Defence Forces have seized initiative. Over four days, enemy has lost more than 6,000 personnel, – Syrskyi

The Ukrainian Defence Forces are thwarting the Russian aggressor’s plans. Over a four-day period this week, from 17 to 20 March 2026, the intensity of the enemy’s offensive operations increased. The enemy attempted to breach our troops’ defensive lines on several strategic fronts simultaneously.

This was reported on the Telegram channel by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, according to Censor.NET.

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Fierce fighting along the entire front line

As noted, fierce fighting has broken out along the entire front line. In total, the enemy carried out 619 assault operations over these four days.

"The occupiers concentrated their main assault on the Pokrovsk and Oleksandrivska directions, where the highest number of enemy attacks took place. In particular, in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy attacked our troops’ positions 163 times, and in the Oleksandrivska direction – 96 times," Syrskyi specified.

The situation remained no less tense in the Kostiantynivka sector, where Russian troops carried out 84 assaults, as well as in the Ocheretyne, Lyman and Kupiansk sectors, where there were in total over 150 combat engagements.

Read more: AFU thwarted Russian strategic offensive that enemy planned for this March – Zelenskyy

The enemy’s offensive operations were successfully halted

Despite enormous pressure and the deployment of significant reserves, the Russian command failed to accomplish its objectives.

"Thanks to the professional, coordinated actions of Ukrainian soldiers, the enemy’s offensive operations were halted in several sectors. In some sections of the front, intense fighting is ongoing, but the enemy is forced to regroup its forces," explained the Commander-in-Chief.

According to him, the occupiers are attempting to bring in fresh units and are preparing to continue their attacks, banking on deteriorating weather conditions, which, in their view, should reduce the effectiveness of Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance and hinder the operation of our unmanned aerial vehicles and artillery.

Read more: Russia cannot launch its planned March offensive. Their maps do not match reality on front lines, - Zelenskyy

Russian losses

"The Russian military command threw tens of thousands of soldiers into 'meat grinders', but the cost of this attempted offensive proved catastrophic for the aggressor. Over four days of intense assault operations, the enemy lost more than 6,090 servicemen killed and wounded. Meanwhile, over the course of the week, the enemy’s total losses amounted to around 8,710 personnel killed and seriously wounded. The Defence Forces also destroyed a significant amount of enemy military equipment and weaponry.

"We were prepared for an increase in the intensity of the Russian horde’s onslaught, so we took the necessary operational decisions. The troops received reinforcements and were supplied with military equipment, weapons and ammunition," added Syrskyi.

At the same time, he emphasised that the successful repulsion of the enemy’s massive assaults was made possible first and foremost thanks to the courage and resilience of every soldier carrying out combat missions and maintaining discipline in these extremely difficult conditions.

Read more: Russian forces have launched spring-summer offensive along 100-kilometer front. USF have eliminated more than 900 occupiers in day and half, - Madyar

"Just as four years ago, at the start of the Russian Federation’s full-scale invasion, Ukrainian defenders have demonstrated their superiority on the battlefield. In certain sectors, our soldiers have seized the initiative and are conducting their own active operations, employing active defence tactics.

I thank the soldiers who have stood firm under enemy pressure, are holding their designated positions and continue to liberate Ukrainian land from the invaders. Among others, my sincere gratitude goes to the 82nd and 95th separate airborne assault brigades, the 3rd, 5th and 92nd separate assault brigades, the 1st, 33rd, 225th, 425th and 475th separate assault regiments of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the 4th and 14th separate rapid reaction brigades of the National Guard of Ukraine, as well as other combat units holding the line and destroying the enemy," concludes Syrskyi.