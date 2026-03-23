SSU and the Defence Forces struck the Primorsk oil terminal in the Baltic Sea: oil tanks are ablaze. VIDEO

The SSU, together with the Defence Forces, has struck the oil terminal at the port of Primorsk – a key Russian export hub on the Baltic Sea.

Sources within the SSU reported this to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Details

As reported, last night, drones from the SSU’s "Alpha" Special Operations Centre, together with other units of the Defence Forces (USF, SOF, DIU and SBGS), carried out a strike on the oil terminal at the port of Primorsk in the Leningrad Oblast. This is the Russian Federation’s largest oil port on the Baltic Sea and a key export hub. A significant portion of oil supplies to foreign markets passes through it, including via the "shadow fleet".

In 2025 alone, over 46.6 million tonnes of oil passed through it.

Oil tanks are on fire

A fire broke out at the oil terminal following the attack. Tanks containing oil and petroleum products are ablaze. Local authorities have confirmed the strike and the resulting fire and are currently evacuating staff.

Read more: "Transneft – Primorsk Port" oil terminal and the oil refinery in Ufa have been hit, - General Staff

"Every barrel of Russian oil sold is money that goes towards the war against Ukraine. Therefore, the SSU continues its systematic work to reduce these revenues. Such special operations will continue until russia stops its aggression against our state," said a well-informed source in the SSU.





What preceded this?

Earlier reports indicated a drone attack in the Leningrad region: a fire at the port and damaged infrastructure.

Subsequently, the General Staff confirmed the information and stated that the "Transneft – Primorsk Port" oil terminal and an oil refinery in Ufa had been hit.

Read more: Explosions heard in Saratov region of Russian Federation: fire broke out at refinery