AFU repelled massive Russian assault near Lyman: large number of armoured vehicles destroyed, – Third Army Corps

In the Lyman sector, Russian forces launched a large-scale attack but lost a significant number of armoured vehicles and failed to achieve their objectives.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on air during a telethon by Oleksandr Borodin, spokesperson for the Third Army Corps.

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Throughout the year, Russian troops have continued to attack the positions of the Ukrainian Defence Forces in the Lyman direction, employing attrition tactics – small assault groups, infiltration, drones and artillery.

Currently, according to the military, the enemy has carried out one of the largest mechanised assaults, reminiscent in nature of the fighting in 2022.

This involved an intense attack using armoured vehicles, which lasted around an hour and a half.

Heavy losses of equipment and personnel

As Borodin noted, the new tactics differ significantly from the previous ones, but it proved to be ineffective.

"Compared to the tactics used earlier this year, this is a stark contrast. But it has proven ineffective. They have lost a huge amount of armour and a huge number of personnel," he emphasised.

According to Borodin, although personnel losses may not be critical for the Russian command, significant losses of armoured vehicles are of considerable importance to them.

He suggested that this assault was a serious setback for the enemy.

What preceded this?

In the Lyman sector, Russian forces intensified their offensive, using a combination of strikes with three-tonne aerial bombs, intense infantry attacks and constant target tracking using reconnaissance and combat drones. Despite the enemy’s numerical superiority, Ukrainian units continue to hold their defences and are urging local residents of the Lyman region to evacuate.

Read more: Massive assault failed: 20 enemy vehicles and half hundred occupiers destroyed near Lyman. VIDEO