SSU exposes Hungarian intelligence officer who ran agent network in Zakarpattia. VIDEO

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has identified the Hungarian military intelligence officer who ran an agent network in Zakarpattia.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the SSU.

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The individual in question is a foreign intelligence officer whose activities are linked to a spy network uncovered in the spring of 2025.

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Details

According to the investigation, the agent network was coordinated by Zoltan Andre, a career officer of Hungarian military intelligence.

Earlier, the SSU detained two members of this network who were gathering information on the region’s defence capabilities, socio-political sentiments and the possible reaction of the population in the event of the deployment of Hungarian troops.

The investigation found that Andre personally held agent meetings with informants, including on Hungarian territory.

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What is known about his activities

According to the SSU, Andre worked in Georgia from 2016 to 2020 under the cover of a diplomatic mission representative.

After that, starting in 2021, he conducted intelligence activities against Ukraine.

In particular, in 2021, he recruited a former serviceman from the Berehove district, whom he later "activated" in 2024 to collect information.

According to the investigation, the agent tried to identify the locations of Ukraine’s Defense Forces, including air defense positions.

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Recruitment methods

The SSU reports that the Hungarian intelligence officer was also seeking new candidates for recruitment among military personnel and law enforcement officers.

To this end, according to available information, he utilised the resources of Hungarian diplomatic missions in Zakarpattia.

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Potential agents were offered cash payments or other preferences. In one case, according to the investigation, an AFU serviceman was promised narcotic drugs.

It was also established that meetings with agents were often held in a car to maintain secrecy.

The SSU is currently continuing to identify all members of the agent network that operated to the detriment of Ukraine.

The Security Service stressed that all those involved in intelligence activities will be brought to justice.

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