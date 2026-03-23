Enemy attacks Kherson region with drones and artillery throughout day: five people injured

Throughout the day on Monday, March 23, Russian occupiers attacked settlements in the Kherson region with artillery and various types of drones. Five people were injured.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Consequences of the shelling

Since morning, the enemy has repeatedly used artillery to shell Bilozerka and Komyshany. As a result, four civilians were injured.

Another person was injured in Kherson, where the enemy directed an FPV drone at a man as he was riding a bicycle down the street.

Private and apartment buildings, office premises, and utility buildings, an educational institution, garages, and vehicles were damaged.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into war crimes committed by the occupiers (Part 1, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Read more: Occupiers shelled 27 settlements in Kherson region: 1 person killed and 2 others wounded