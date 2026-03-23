Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk region more than 60 times: 8 injured, including child
Throughout the day on Monday, March 23, Russian occupation forces attacked four districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 60 times. The enemy used drones, artillery and aerial bombs. Eight people were injured, including a 14-year-old girl.
This was reported by Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration head Oleksandr Hanzha, Censor.NET reports.
Shelling of the Synelnykove district
In Synelnykove district, the enemy attacked the Vasylkivka, Mezhova and Dubovyky communities. An apartment building, a private house and a shop were damaged. Six people were injured, including a 14-year-old girl.
She and three adults are in hospital. A 70-year-old man is in serious condition.
Attacks on the Nikopol district
In the Nikopol district, the district center, as well as the Marhanets, Myrove, Chervonohryhorivka and Pokrovske communities came under Russian attack. Fires broke out. An enterprise, an agricultural company, infrastructure, a lyceum, private houses and vehicles were damaged.
Shelling of Kryvyi Rih
In Kryvyi Rih, two men were injured in a morning attack. The enemy also targeted the Hrushivka community.
Shelling of Dnipro
In addition, the Russians attacked Dnipro. Fires broke out in the city. The infrastructure was damaged.
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