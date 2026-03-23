Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk region more than 60 times: 8 injured, including child

Throughout the day on Monday, March 23, Russian occupation forces attacked four districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 60 times. The enemy used drones, artillery and aerial bombs. Eight people were injured, including a 14-year-old girl.

This was reported by Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration head Oleksandr Hanzha, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Shelling of the Synelnykove district

In Synelnykove district, the enemy attacked the Vasylkivka, Mezhova and Dubovyky communities. An apartment building, a private house and a shop were damaged. Six people were injured, including a 14-year-old girl.

She and three adults are in hospital. A 70-year-old man is in serious condition.

Attacks on the Nikopol district

In the Nikopol district, the district center, as well as the Marhanets, Myrove, Chervonohryhorivka and Pokrovske communities came under Russian attack. Fires broke out. An enterprise, an agricultural company, infrastructure, a lyceum, private houses and vehicles were damaged.

Read more: Russia has struck Dnipropetrovsk region more than 30 times: two people have been killed and five wounded, including child

Shelling of Kryvyi Rih

In Kryvyi Rih, two men were injured in a morning attack. The enemy also targeted the Hrushivka community.

Shelling of Dnipro

In addition, the Russians attacked Dnipro. Fires broke out in the city. The infrastructure was damaged.

Read more: Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region: strikes on Nikopol and Synelnykove district