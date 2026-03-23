Moldova ready to join Coalition of Willing – Sandu

Moldova has declared its readiness to join the Coalition of the Willing to help Ukraine.

This was stated by Moldovan President Maia Sandu after a meeting of the National Security Council, Newsmaker quoted her as saying, Censor.NET reports.

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Moldova ready to join the coalition

Sandu was asked to comment on a statement by French President Emmanuel Macron, who welcomed Moldova’s decision to join the Coalition of the Willing to help Ukraine. The president noted that Moldova has so far only expressed its readiness to join.

"Moldova has expressed its readiness to participate in this Coalition of the Willing. I would like to remind you that we are already supporting Ukraine and conducting training for sappers. This is exactly what we can do and what we have offered, if the members of the Coalition of the Willing decide to accept our country’s accession," Sandu said.

She noted that participation in the coalition does not conflict with Moldova’s Constitution. She also added that Moldova’s request still has to be considered by the other members of the coalition.

"It is important that we, too, are part of these efforts. As I have already said, our specialists can provide training and take part in demining if the war in Ukraine ends," the Moldovan president said.

Read more: European Parliament is calling for negotiations on Moldova’s accession to EU to begin without waiting for Ukraine

Background

The Coalition of the Willing is an international alliance of more than 30 countries created to support Ukraine in the full-scale war with Russia. The creation of the coalition was announced by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on March 2, 2025.

The Coalition of the Willing includes European NATO countries, Australia, Canada, Japan and New Zealand.

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