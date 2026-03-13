Oils leak into Dniester and cross into Moldova after Russian attack on Dniester HPP, Lubinets says

A recent Russian attack on the Dniester Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) has caused a leak of technical oils. The pollution has already spread downstream, crossing the border into Moldova.

This was reported by Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, Censor.NET reports.

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Russia deliberately creates a humanitarian threat for two countries

"The Dniester is a transboundary river and an important source of drinking water for Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova. By attacking hydropower facilities, the enemy is deliberately provoking a humanitarian crisis in two countries at once. This is an attack on a basic right of millions of people — the right to water. Terror does not have a local scale — it threatens the entire system of European security," Lubinets said.

The ombudsman stressed that such actions by the enemy constitute a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and require an immediate international legal assessment.

Read more: Russia has destroyed all thermal and largest hydroelectric power plants in Ukraine, - Zelenskyy

Ukraine prepares an appeal to the UN

"I am already preparing relevant letters to the UN demanding that this fact be recorded and that a clear international response be provided. The world has no right to remain silent. Russia’s aggression against the environment is a challenge to the civilized world. If there is no uncompromising response today, tomorrow Russian terror will poison other rivers in Europe," the commissioner added.

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