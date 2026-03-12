White House dismisses reports of Iranian threat to California
The White House has categorically denied an ABC News report about possible Iranian attacks on California.
As reported by Censor.NET, this is stated in a statement by the Donald Trump administration press secretary Karoline Leavitt. She called the report "false" and urged the media outlet to retract it, noting that it is based on unverified information.
California Governor Gavin Newsom confirmed that the state is prepared for any emergencies and is coordinating with security services to monitor potential threats.
White House statements
The press secretary stressed that there is and has been no threat from Iran to the United States:
"TO BE CLEAR: No such threat from Iran to our homeland exists, and it never did," Karoline Leavitt wrote on X.
According to her, the ABC News publication is based solely on one unverified tip and does not correspond to reality.
Vigilance over other threats
- ABC News earlier wrote that the FBI had informed California police about potential threats from Iran. In addition, US intelligence is tracking the use of drones by Mexican drug cartels and the possibility of using this technology to attack US troops and personnel near the border with Mexico.
- Governor Newsom stressed that the state authorities are coordinating their actions with security and intelligence services to protect citizens.
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