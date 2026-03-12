US redeploys some air defense systems from Europe to Middle East

The United States has moved part of its air defense systems from Europe to the Middle East amid the war with Iran.

As reported by Censor.NET, CNN said this.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

US Commander of the Armed Forces in Europe Alexus Grynkewich announced this during a hearing at the US Senate Armed Services Committee.

According to him, some air defense assets of the European Command were used to protect NATO allies in the eastern part of the Mediterranean.

Read more: US intelligence does not believe Iran is on verge of collapse - Reuters

During the hearing, Senator Angus King asked whether this meant that air defense systems had been redeployed to the Middle East due to the ongoing conflict.

Grynkewich confirmed this information, stating that the relocation of the systems had taken place precisely because of the situation in the region.

Read more: Ukraine received PAC-3 missiles for Patriot from Germany yesterday, Zelenskyy says