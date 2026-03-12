US intelligence does not believe Iran is on verge of collapse - Reuters

Photo: REUTERS/Isabel Infantes

In its intelligence report, the US believes that the Iranian leadership is not in danger of collapsing in the near future.

This was reported by Reuters, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"Numerous" intelligence reports provide "consistent analysis that the regime is not threatened" with collapse and that it "retains control over the Iranian public," one of the interlocutors said.

Intelligence reports indicate that Iran's spiritual leadership remains united despite the assassination of Ayatollah Khamenei on February 28.

During closed-door talks, Israeli officials also acknowledged that there is no certainty that the war will lead to the collapse of Iran's government.

Watch more: Iran showed underground tunnels with unmanned boats and anti-ship missiles. VIDEO

"US intelligence reports indicate that the IRGC and interim leaders who came to power after Khamenei's death remain in control of the country," Reuters writes.

Another interlocutor stated that Israel has no intention of allowing any remnants of the former government to remain untouched.

"It is unclear how the current US-Israeli military campaign will lead to the overthrow of the government. It will likely require a ground offensive that allows people inside Iran to safely protest in the streets, the source said.

The Trump administration does not rule out the possibility of sending American troops to Iran," the publication notes.

Read more: Russia advises Iran on how to use "shaheds" more effectively for attacks, — CNN

Kurdish

American intelligence data also casts doubt on the ability of Iranian Kurdish groups to wage war.

Intelligence indicates that the groups lack firepower and manpower, they said.

"Iranian Kurdish groups have recently appealed to senior officials in Washington and US lawmakers to provide them with weapons and armored vehicles, another person familiar with the matter said.

But Trump said on Saturday that he ruled out the possibility of Iranian Kurdish groups invading Iran," the publication concluded.

Read more: Russia may send troops to Iran, - Zelenskyy

What preceded it?

Recall that Donald Trump previously stated that the war against Iran will end "soon", as there are almost no targets left to attack.

Iran has released footage of underground tunnels filled with military equipment and naval weapons. The underground storage facilities contain high-speed unmanned boats, anti-ship missiles, and naval mines.

It is known that Trump declared a practical victory over Iran.

Read more: US has asked Israel to refrain from striking Iranian oil facilities, - Axios