US has asked Israel to refrain from striking Iranian oil facilities, - Axios

The US presidential administration has asked Israel to refrain from new strikes on Iran's energy infrastructure.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported by Axios with reference to informed sources.

According to the publication's sources, the request was conveyed to the Israeli side at a high political level. In particular, the information was also communicated to the leadership of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces.

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The US is trying to curb attacks on energy infrastructure

Sources note that this is the first time the administration of US President Donald Trump has attempted to restrain Israel from further attacks since the start of the joint operation against Iran on February 28.

According to one Israeli official, Washington has asked Tel Aviv to give advance notice of any strikes on Iranian oil facilities.

"The U.S. asked that we notify them in advance of any future strikes on oil facilities in Iran," Israeli official said

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Reasons for Washington's concern

Washington explained its request for several reasons. According to sources, previous strikes on energy facilities led to severe air pollution in Tehran. Toxic black smoke appeared in the city, and there were reports of acid rain, prompting warnings about the threat to public health.

In addition, the US believes that attacks on oil infrastructure could provoke retaliatory strikes by Iran on energy facilities in the Persian Gulf countries. This, in turn, could affect the global energy market and cause a sharp rise in oil prices.

According to the source, Donald Trump considers strikes on Iran's energy and oil facilities to be a last resort. Washington is only willing to consider such a scenario if Iran attacks the energy infrastructure of countries in the region first.

The American side also does not rule out the possibility of cooperation with the Iranian oil sector after the conflict ends. According to sources, this approach is being considered in line with US policy towards Venezuela.

Read more: Trump says US war with Iran is almost over

Strikes on Iran

As a reminder, on the morning of 28 February, Israel launched an operation to bomb Iran’s capital, Tehran. This is a joint operation with the US armed forces.

Israel called the operation against Iran "Roaring Lion," while the US called it "Epic Fury."

US President Donald Trump said that the goal of the operation against Iran is "to destroy Iran’s missile industry and fleet" and "to ensure that Iran is unable to destabilize the world."

Trump accused Iran of "financing and training" militants in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, and HAMAS in Palestine.

The Israel Defense Forces reported that they deployed more than 200 fighter jets to strike 500 targets in Iran.

On the evening of 28 February, a senior Israeli official told Reuters that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had been killed that morning in an Israeli airstrike on Iran. His body had already been found.

Later, US President Donald Trump confirmed Ayatollah Khamenei’s death.

On 3 March, sources of the Iran International TV channel claimed that Mojtaba, the son of the eliminated Ali Khamenei, had been chosen as the next Supreme Leader of Iran.

It later became known that Iran’s Assembly of Experts has not yet chosen a new Supreme Leader.

Later, the Iranian state agency Fars reported that the Council of Experts had voted by a majority to support the appointment of Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran's new supreme leader.

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