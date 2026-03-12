Iran showed underground tunnels with unmanned boats and anti-ship missiles. VIDEO

Iran has released footage of underground tunnels filled with military equipment and naval weapons.

According to Censor.NET, the underground storage facilities contain high-speed unmanned boats, anti-ship missiles and naval mines.

Read more on our Telegram channel

It is noted that the demonstration of weapons took place against the backdrop of US President Donald Trump's statement that Iran "has virtually no targets left to attack."

Read also: FBI warns California about the threat of Iranian drones

Read more: Macron stated that rising oil prices are not a reason to lift sanctions against Russia