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Iran showed underground tunnels with unmanned boats and anti-ship missiles. VIDEO
Iran has released footage of underground tunnels filled with military equipment and naval weapons.
According to Censor.NET, the underground storage facilities contain high-speed unmanned boats, anti-ship missiles and naval mines.
It is noted that the demonstration of weapons took place against the backdrop of US President Donald Trump's statement that Iran "has virtually no targets left to attack."
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