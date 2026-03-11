Russia may send troops to Iran, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Russia may send its troops to Iran.

According to Censor.NET, the head of state made this statement in an interview with journalist Kaylin Robertson.

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Details

Zelensky recalled that Russia began supporting the Iranian regime with drones.

"It will certainly help with missiles, as well as with air defense. What next? Given the situation, only one question arises: when and which country will be the first to support the Iranian regime by sending troops?

Just as it happened with Russia, when North Korea sent 10,000 soldiers, who are now deployed in Russia but could be sent to Ukraine. The same could happen in Iran – Russia could send troops there," the president added.

Read more: A year ago, I also had cards, but we didn’t show them, - Zelenskyy

Earlier, The Washington Post reported that Russia is providing Iran with information about targets for strikes against US forces in the Middle East.

The White House later stated that the United States does not take into account the fact that Russia may provide Iran with intelligence data.

Strikes on Iran

As a reminder, on the morning of February 28, Israel launched an operation to bomb the Iranian capital Tehran. This is a joint operation with the US armed forces.

Israel called the operation against Iran "Roaring Lion," while the US called it "Epic Fury."

US President Donald Trump said that the goal of the operation against Iran is to "destroy Iran's missile industry and navy" and "ensure that Iran cannot destabilize the world."

Trump accused Iran of "financing and training" militants in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, and Hamas in Palestine.

The Israeli Defense Forces reported that it had deployed more than 200 fighter jets to strike 500 targets in Iran.

On the evening of February 28, a senior Israeli official told Reuters that Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei was killed this morning in an Israeli airstrike on Iran. His body has already been found.

Subsequently, US President Donald Trump confirmed the death of Ayatollah Khamenei.

On March 3, sources at Iran International TV reported that the son of the late Ali Khamenei, Mojtaba, had been chosen as the next supreme leader of Iran.

It later became known that Iran's assembly of experts had not yet elected a new supreme leader.

Later, the Iranian state agency Fars reported that the Council of Experts had voted by a majority to support the appointment of Mojtaba Khamenei as the new supreme leader of Iran.

Read more: US has asked Israel to refrain from striking Iranian oil facilities, - Axios