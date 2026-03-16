European Parliament is calling for negotiations on Moldova’s accession to EU to begin without waiting for Ukraine

The European Parliament is drafting a resolution calling on the Council of the European Union to launch negotiation clusters on Moldova’s accession to the European Union as soon as possible.

According to Censor.NET, this is mentioned in the European Parliament’s draft resolution on the European Commission’s 2025 report on Moldova. The document is available to "European Truth".

The resolution recommends opening negotiation clusters with Chisinau without waiting for the negotiation process regarding Ukraine to resume.

The European Parliament proposes opening negotiation clusters for Moldova

The text of the document notes that Moldova has already completed its technical preparations for the start of negotiations. According to the authors of the resolution, the European Commission considers all six negotiation clusters ready to be opened.

The European Parliament plans to call on the Council of the European Union to begin the negotiation process without delay, starting with Cluster 1, titled "Fundamentals." The rapporteur for the resolution is Estonian MEP Sven Mikser.

The draft document emphasizes that European Union member states must act in accordance with the principle of sincere cooperation and not block accession negotiations over bilateral issues.

The resolution also notes that the bilateral screening of Moldova’s legislation was completed on September 22, 2025. The process of assessing the country’s legislation for compliance with EU standards began on July 10, 2024.

See more: On inflatable mattresses across Dniester: border guards detained three men who were swimming to Moldova. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Chisinau plans to conclude negotiations by 2028

The document also notes that the Moldovan government has set an ambitious goal: to conclude accession negotiations by early 2028 and join the European Union by 2030.

It is currently expected that the European Parliament’s resolution could be put to a vote in the plenary session in July 2026.

At the same time, the issue of Ukraine’s accession to the European Union remains a subject of debate among certain member states. Some countries are insisting on a longer period to assess the effectiveness of the reforms.

Deputy Prime Minister Taras Kachka previously stated that some partners are advocating a more cautious approach to EU enlargement.

"Some countries want to make sure that all the reforms are working and are suggesting that Ukraine wait 10 to 20 years before joining the EU. For example, Germany says: this is a very important matter; we need to be able to trust you. You will carry out the reforms, and we need time to make sure the system works," Kachka explained.

At the same time, he stressed that Ukraine cannot afford to wait decades for a decision on membership.