Enemy struck Dnipro: 12 injured, including two children, some in "serious" condition, high-rise building damaged (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS

On the morning of March 24, Russian forces attacked Dnipro.

This was reported on Telegram by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What kind of damage is there?

According to the Regional Military Administration, a 14-story building has been damaged.

Details about the casualties are still being confirmed.

Read more: Occupiers attacked Dnipro with ballistic missiles at night: large-scale fire broke out

No further information is available at this time.

Updated information

According to the Regional Military Administration, there have been no reports of fatalities or injuries resulting from the enemy attack on Dnipro.

A fire broke out in a high-rise building.

"The attack on the city is ongoing. Stay in safe places," the regional governor added.

Consequences

It later became known that the Russian strike had damaged the walls, balconies, windows, and the mechanical floor of a high-rise building in Dnipro.

Fires broke out on the top two floors. All emergency services are working at the scene.

Read more: Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk region more than 60 times: 8 injured, including child

According to the latest reports, three people were injured in an enemy attack on Dnipro.

Medical personnel are providing them with the necessary care.

The Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council has published photos showing the aftermath of the enemy attack.









According to the latest reports, seven people have been injured in the enemy attack on Dnipro.

"Four of them have been hospitalized. Two are in serious condition, and two others are in moderate condition," the Regional Military Administration stated.

The remaining victims are receiving outpatient treatment.

As of 12:10 p.m., there are already eight people wounded in Dnipro. Half of them are in the hospital.

Eight apartment buildings and two kindergartens in the city were damaged as a result of the Russian attack.

The assessment of the area is ongoing.

As of 12:20 p.m., there are already nine people wounded as a result of the Russians’ morning attack on Dnipro. Among the victims is a one-and-a-half-year-old boy.

The child has been hospitalized. Doctors assess the boy’s condition as moderate.

As of 1:50 p.m., the number of people wounded in the Russian attack on Dnipro had risen to 12.