Russia has resumed use of armored vehicles on front lines, - SBGS

Following the end of winter, Russian troops have stepped up their use of armored vehicles in the Lyman, Pokrovsk, and Kostiantynivka sectors.

According to Censor.NET, Andrii Demchenko, a spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, made this statement during a television broadcast.

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"After winter ended, our reconnaissance UAV units along the front line in the Lyman, Pokrovsk, and Kostiantynivka sectors detected the enemy using armored vehicles and other transport to build on their success. The enemy is either probing our defenses or attempting to regroup and build up forces in order to continue its offensive operations," Demchenko said.

At the same time, no use of heavy armored vehicles by the enemy along the border with Russia has been observed.

"We have not yet observed the use of armored vehicles along the border with the terrorist state. We note that the enemy is regrouping. As of now, there is no buildup of equipment near our border or the formation of any large strike groups," Demchenko noted.

What preceded it?

Analysts from the DeepState project also note that, following the winter slowdown, the intensity of hostilities is on the rise again. The Pokrovsk sector remains the hottest. Enemy activity is also high in the Kostiantynivka, Huliaipole, Sloviansk, and Lyman sectors. Improved weather conditions are facilitating more intense assaults on both sides.

Read more: AFU repelled massive Russian assault near Lyman: large number of armoured vehicles destroyed, – Third Army Corps