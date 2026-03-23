Fighting on front has intensified after winter slowdown: Pokrovsk direction remains most intense – DeepState

Photo: DeepState

After the winter slowdown, the intensity of combat is rising again. The Pokrovsk direction remains the hottest. Enemy activity is also high in the Kostiantynivka, Huliaipole, Sloviansk and Lyman sectors. Improved weather conditions are contributing to more active assaults by both sides.

This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, Censor.NET reports.

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Russian army activity on the front

The situation remains most tense in the Pokrovsk direction, where more than 500 attacks have been recorded. Russian forces are pressing toward Hryshyne, trying to seep into the defenses of Ukrainian troops while sustaining losses. A buildup and regrouping of forces inside the city itself is also being noted.

The area near Kostiantynivka is the second most intense. There, the enemy is actively searching for weak spots in the AFU’s defenses, trying to advance toward the city. Among the key directions are Illinivka and Berestok. A similar level of activity is also being observed in the Huliaipole direction, where advances deep into the defense are being recorded, particularly near Zaliznychne.

Read more: Enemy has advanced in Vovchansk and Synkivka in Kharkiv region and near Zaliznianske in the Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAPS

Sloviansk and Lyman

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy is also using reinforced reserves: attempts to entrench and build up forces continue, complicating the situation for Ukrainian units.

"Special attention should be paid to the Fedorivka Druha-Novomarkove section, particularly to the submission of situation reports," the analysts noted.

In addition, activity is increasing in the Lyman direction, where the enemy has redeployed additional resources and stepped up pressure. Ukrainian troops, including fighters from the 66th Separate Mechanized Brigade, repelled a mechanized assault.

DeepState added that improving weather conditions are affecting the course of hostilities: whereas previously difficult weather conditions allowed the enemy to operate less visibly, now they simply provide an opportunity to assault with "relative ease."

"However, for the Defense Forces, improving weather conditions are an opportunity to destroy the enemy more and more easily, if only there are enough personnel and resources. Combat operations are gaining momentum after the ‘winter slowdown,’" the project said.

Read more: Tactical situation allows us to completely halt enemy on approaches to Sloviansk-Kramatorsk, – Butusov