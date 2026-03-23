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Enemy has advanced in Vovchansk and Synkivka in Kharkiv region and near Zaliznianske in the Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAPS
Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions.
This was reported on the evening of 22 March by the monitoring project DeepState, according to Censor.NET.
Advance of Russian troops
"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced in Vovchansk (Chuhuiv district, Kharkiv region), Synkivka (Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region) and near Zaliznianske (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region)," the report states.
What preceded
We would like to remind you that on 22 March it was also reported that the enemy had advanced in Minkivka and near Fedorivka Druha in Donetsk Oblast.
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