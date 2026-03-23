Enemy has advanced in Vovchansk and Synkivka in Kharkiv region and near Zaliznianske in the Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAPS

Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions.

This was reported on the evening of 22 March by the monitoring project DeepState, according to Censor.NET.

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Advance of Russian troops

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced in Vovchansk (Chuhuiv district, Kharkiv region), Synkivka (Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region) and near Zaliznianske (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region)," the report states.

Read more: Enemy has occupied Platonivka and advanced near two settlements in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP

What preceded

We would like to remind you that on 22 March it was also reported that the enemy had advanced in Minkivka and near Fedorivka Druha in Donetsk Oblast.

Read more: Russia is attempting to expand its zone of control in Sumy and Kharkiv regions, - SBGS