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Oil depot in Leningrad Region, which was attacked by UAVs, has been on fire for two days.SATELLITE PHOTO

An oil depot in the port of Primorsk in Russia's Leningrad region has been on fire for two days. It was attacked by drones on March 23.

This was reported by Radio Free Europe's Russian service, according to Censor.NET.

Details

The thick smoke is visible even through the overcast sky.

Нафтобаза у Приморську горить другу добу: подробиці

What happened before?

  • Earlier reports indicated a drone attack in the Leningrad Region: a fire at the port and damage to infrastructure.
  • The General Staff later confirmed the information and stated that the "Transneft – Primorsk Port" oil terminal and the oil refinery in Ufa had been hit.
  • Media reports indicated that Russia had halted oil exports via Primorsk and Ust-Luga following a drone attack

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Leningrad region (38) Russia (13921) Strikes on RF (876)
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