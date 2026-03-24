Russia attacked Ukraine with over 400 drones throughout day – they came in columns, - Ihnat

On Tuesday, March 24, Russia launched one of the most massive drone attacks on Ukraine since the start of the full-scale war; there were hits.

According to Censor.NET, Colonel Yurii Ihnat, head of the Air Force Command’s Communications Department, made this statement in a comment to "Ukrainska Pravda."

According to the officer, following the release of the Air Force’s morning report on the results of the Russian Federation’s nighttime combined attack, the enemy continued its aerial bombardment.

From 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., more than 400 attack drones entered Ukrainian territory: from the south, the north, and across the front line (as of 6 p.m. on March 23, 392 enemy drones had been recorded).

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"A large number of drones flew in from the north (Chernihiv and Sumy regions); they were essentially moving in columns. The geographical scope of the strikes during the day was broader than at night: Poltava, Kyiv, and Vinnytsia regions, as well as western regions from Khmelnytskyi to Lviv. It can be said that this was one of the largest attacks over the past 24 hours (since 6 p.m. on Monday—ed.)

Ihnat clarified that at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, the Air Force will release a more detailed report on the results of the air defense operations. All available resources—from aviation to small-scale air defense systems and mobile fire teams—have been deployed to repel the current enemy attack.

Earlier reports indicated that Russian occupiers launched a drone attack on the central part of Lviv. Seven people were injured, and there is damage.