Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones – Air Force (updated)

Russia continues to attack Ukraine with strike UAVs.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Movement of enemy drones

At 5:36 p.m. — UAVs were reported heading toward Sumy from the north, as well as enemy drones heading toward Chuhuiv from the north.

At 5:57 p.m. — Movement of enemy UAVs:

In the eastern Lviv region, heading toward Zolochiv.

In the eastern Sumy region, heading toward Uhroidy.

In the northern Kharkiv region, heading toward Staryi Saltiv.

Updated information

At 6:28 p.m. — UAV heading toward Ternopil from the west.

Updated information

At 6:42 p.m. — Mykolaiv region: UAV heading toward Novyi Buh.

Updated information

At 7:08 p.m. — UAV heading toward the Odesa region from the Black Sea.

At 7:45 p.m. — UAV heading toward Zaporizhzhia.

At 7:58 p.m. — UAV over Sumy.

Updated information

At 8:27 p.m. — A group of UAVs from the Zaporizhzhia region is heading toward the Dnipropetrovsk region.

At 8:38 p.m. — Chernihiv region: UAVs heading toward Chernihiv, Sedniv, and Mena.

At 8:46 p.m. — UAV heading toward Dnipro.

At 9:06 p.m. — Kharkiv region: UAVs heading toward Zmiiv and Chuhuiv. Sumy region: UAVs heading toward Shostka and Hlukhiv.

Updated information

At 10:03 p.m. — Groups of UAVs from Sumy and Kharkiv regions are heading toward the Poltava region.

At 10:14 p.m. — UAV heading toward Kryvyi Rih.

At 10:18 p.m. — A group of UAVs is heading toward Pavlohrad.

During an air raid alert, stay in safe places!

See more: Russian attack on Lviv: 26 injured, dozens of buildings and architectural landmark damaged. PHOTOS