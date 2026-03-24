Russian attack on Lviv: 26 injured, dozens of buildings and architectural landmark damaged. PHOTOS

In Lviv, as a result of a Russian attack on March 24, 26 people were injured, and dozens of residential buildings in the Halytskyi and Sykhivskyi districts were damaged, as well as an architectural landmark of national significance on Soborna Square.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was announced by Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi.

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"After the meeting of the city commission on emergency situations—updated information on the consequences of the enemy attack on Lviv," he wrote.

Casualties

There are 26 injured in the city's hospitals. The most important thing is that no one died!

Read also: Strike on Lviv’s historic centre: Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry calls on UNESCO to impose sanctions against Russia

Halytskyi district

A building at 3 Cathedral Square was damaged—it is an architectural landmark of national significance. 17 apartments were affected.

On Bandera Street, 4 buildings were damaged—23 windows were blown out.

Six apartments require resettlement. Four families have already been temporarily accommodated in a hotel.

Read also: Russian forces attacked the centre of Lviv: 22 injured, a residential building and architectural landmarks damaged (updated). VIDEO+PHOTOS

Sykhivskyi district

19 apartment buildings were damaged. Over 1,300 windows were blown out.

The building at 103 Chervona Kalyna Avenue suffered the most—two hits. This means 4 entrances, 136 apartments, and over 350 residents.

The building is currently without gas and electricity.







On Tuesday, March 25, from 09:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., a mobile Administrative Services Centre will operate at School No. 98 (12 Trylovskoho Street). Residents will be able to receive assistance, consultations and submit information about the damage there.

See more: Nearly 1,000 "Shaheds" in 24 hours: air defense neutralized 541 drones during day – Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS









Transport

Municipal transport was also damaged: 30 windows were blown out, two windshields were shattered, and five roof hatches were torn off. Preliminary losses amount to about UAH 650,000. The condition of the electronics is still being assessed.

"We are working on the site. We are helping people," Sadovyi added.

Background

On March 24, the Air Force warned about a large number of UAVs in various regions of Ukraine. As of 7 p.m., air defense had neutralized 541 drones. In total, the enemy launched 948 Shaheds over the 24-hour period.

During the day, the Russians attacked Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Vinnytsia region, and Zhytomyr. There were fatalities and injuries, while residential buildings and medical facilities were damaged.