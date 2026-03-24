Aftermath of Russian attack on center of Ivano-Frankivsk: National Guard serviceman and his 16-year-old daughter killed

In Ivano-Frankivsk, two people were killed and four others injured in a Russian drone attack during the day on March 24.

This was reported on Telegram by Head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Military Administration Svitlana Onyshchuk, Censor.NET informs.

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Details

According to her, two people were killed in the shelling. Four others were injured, including a 6-year-old child. All of them are receiving the necessary medical assistance.

The buildings of the city and regional maternity hospitals, as well as about 10 residential buildings, were also damaged.

All relevant services are working at the scene.

Read more: Explosions rock Ivano-Frankivsk, Vinnytsia and Ternopil as Shahed attack continues

Updated at 7:50 p.m. Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv said that one of the people killed was a National Guard serviceman whose wife had given birth a few days earlier. His 16-year-old daughter was also killed. They had come to visit the woman at the maternity hospital.

As for the 6-year-old boy injured in the attack, his life is not in danger.

Background

In Ivano-Frankivsk, there was an attempted strike on one of the administrative buildings. Windows were damaged, including at the maternity hospital and nearby buildings. According to Mayor Martsinkiv, all patients and medical staff at the perinatal center were in shelters. No one was injured.

Earlier, the Air Force warned about a large number of UAVs in various regions of Ukraine.

See more: Enemy struck Dnipro: 12 injured, including two children, some in "serious" condition, high-rise building damaged (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS