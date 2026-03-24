Ruscists attack central Lviv: 22 injured, residential building and architectural landmarks damaged (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS

Russian occupiers have attacked the centre of Lviv with a drone.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Kozytskyi, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"The enemy continues to attack the Lviv region. There has been a strike on the central part of Lviv. According to preliminary information, UNESCO heritage has been affected. The threat remains high," he said.

A residential building in central Lviv was damaged in the enemy attack, Mayor Andrii Sadovyi added.

At least two people are known to have been seriously injured.

Russia also attacked the Sykhiv district. A high-rise building is on fire.

Mayor Andrii Sadovyi reported that debris fell at the beginning of Bandera Street.

The city head said a 51-year-old woman sustained blast injuries to her lower limbs. Another person sought medical assistance with abrasions and bruises.

"As a result of the enemy drone attack in Lviv, residential buildings caught fire on Soborna Square, Brativ Rohatyntsiv Street and Chervonoi Kalyny Avenue.

A private house also caught fire in the village of Sernyky, Bibrka territorial community, due to falling UAV debris.

Firefighters are working at all sites.

Preliminarily, seven people have been injured. One person is in serious condition," the Regional Military Administration head said.

Read more: Russians attacked the SSU Main Directorate in Lviv Oblast with drone: damage reported

Update as of 5:48 p.m.:

A national architectural landmark, the Bernardine Monastery ensemble, has been damaged. It is located within Lviv’s historic area, a site included on the International List of Cultural Property under Enhanced Protection. The fire has engulfed the complex’s perimeter buildings. The extent of the damage will be determined by specialists.

There have been hits on critical infrastructure facilities in the Komarno and Dobrosyn-Maheriv communities.

Information about a fire on Brativ Rohatyntsiv Street in Lviv has not been confirmed.

"The danger from the air continues!" Knyazhytskyi added.

"Already 13 people are in hospitals in Lviv. The number of injured is increasing," Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi reported

Update as of 7:39 p.m.:

"As of now, 22 people with injuries of varying severity are in hospitals in Lviv," Sadovyi reported.

Background

Earlier, the Air Force warned of a large number of UAVs in various regions of Ukraine.

Read more: Enemy struck Dnipro: 12 injured, including two children, some in "serious" condition, high-rise building damaged (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS