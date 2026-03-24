There will be no electronic summonses in ’Diia’ app. This will undermine trust of millions of Ukrainians, — Ministry of Digital Transformation

The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine has no plans to introduce electronic summonses.

This was reported by Acting Minister of Digital Transformation Oleksandr Borniakov in an interview with Speka, according to Censor.NET.

There will be no summonses in "Diia"

Borniakov emphasized that such an initiative is not currently being developed and is not planned for either the "Diia" app or any other products of the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

"This is a fundamental position that remains unchanged. 'Dіia' was created as a tool for a user-friendly partner state. We are building an 'Agentic State'—a system that helps people access services, start a business, or get married with literally a single click. "If we turn this tool into a mechanism of coercion, it will undermine the trust of millions of users," he explained.

The ministry is currently focused on minimizing bureaucracy, specifically by digitizing procedures for granting military status, fostering defense innovation through the Brave1 cluster, and providing the front lines with technological solutions.

Read more: "Veteran Pro" section launched in Diia

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