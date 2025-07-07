"Veteran Pro" section launched in Diia

The "Diia" mobile app has launched a separate section called "Veteran Pro" for military personnel, veterans and families of fallen defenders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

As noted, "Veteran Pro" was launched jointly by the Ministry of Veterans Affairs and the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

"Today, we are taking another step towards our defenders - we are introducing the 'Veteran Pro' digital ecosystem, which is focused exclusively on the veteran community. It gives veterans access to a number of existing government support services. These are programmes for adaptation of development and implementation in peaceful, civilian life," said Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at the presentation of "Veteran Pro".

According to the Prime Minister, this ecosystem will be updated, developed, and grow, and will include new services and initiatives that defenders need.

For his part, Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Innovation, Education, Science and Technology, and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, added that in the future, veterans will also have the opportunity to change the icon of the "Diia" app to be stylised for veterans.

He noted that the app itself will automatically adapt when used by a veteran to offer veteran-specific services and facilities.

Thus, the new functionality in "Diia" is designed for the following categories of citizens: war veterans; injured participants of the Revolution of Dignity; family members of deceased war veterans; family members of deceased defenders of Ukraine.

It is noted that in the ‘Veteran Pro’ section, users will be able to: submit applications and requests for public services; receive the necessary information about services available; issue certificates and extracts; take surveys; view information about the activities of support specialists and apply for appropriate support; receive news for veterans.

Deputy Minister for Veterans' Affairs Oleh Shymanskyi noted that in the future, "Veteran Pro" will offer the following services: updating data in the Veterans Register; searching for dentistry, rehabilitation centres, prosthetics centres; informing about sports competitions; and digitalising discount tickets for veterans.

To date, "Diia" has generated 556,200 veteran certificates, granted 365 statuses of a person with a war-related disability, 400 statuses of a family member of a deceased war veteran, enabled more than 100,000 veterans to join the veteran sports service, provided 2,000 grants for veterans under the "eRobota" programme, and provided 53,900 extracts from the register of war veterans.