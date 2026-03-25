Consequences of Russian Federation’s attack on Poltava region: over 20 houses, shops and educational institution damaged. PHOTOS

As a result of the Russian attack in the Poltava region, around twenty private homes, shops, an educational establishment, and other buildings have been damaged.

This was reported by the head of the regional administration, Dyakivnych, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"According to updated information, the attack damaged 20 private homes, apartment blocks, an educational institution, two shops, cars, and a grain wagon," the statement reads.

No information regarding casualties has been received.

What happened beforehand?

It was previously reported that damage to civilian infrastructure had been recorded in the Myrhorod district of Poltava region.

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