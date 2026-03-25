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News Russian attack on Poltava region
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Consequences of Russian Federation’s attack on Poltava region: over 20 houses, shops and educational institution damaged. PHOTOS

As a result of the Russian attack in the Poltava region, around twenty private homes, shops, an educational establishment, and other buildings have been damaged.

This was reported by the head of the regional administration, Dyakivnych, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"According to updated information, the attack damaged 20 private homes, apartment blocks, an educational institution, two shops, cars, and a grain wagon," the statement reads.

No information regarding casualties has been received.

What happened beforehand?

It was previously reported that damage to civilian infrastructure had been recorded in the Myrhorod district of Poltava region.

Read: 121 out of 147 UAVs launched by the Russians were neutralised by air defence forces. INFOGRAPHIC

Consequences of the Russian strike on Poltava region on 25 March: details
Consequences of the Russian strike on Poltava region on 25 March: details
Consequences of the Russian strike on Poltava region on 25 March: details
Consequences of the Russian strike on Poltava region on 25 March: details
Consequences of the Russian strike on Poltava region on 25 March: details

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shoot out (17786) Poltava region (355)
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