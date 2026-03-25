Air defense forces shot down 121 out of 147 UAVs launched by Russians. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of March 25, Russian occupiers launched 147 UAVs of various types across Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

Launches were recorded from the directions of Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the Russian Federation, and Hvardiiske in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

More than 80 of them were "shaheds."

See more: Nearly 1,000 "Shaheds" in 24 hours: air defense neutralized 541 drones during day – Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

How did the air defense system perform?

As of 8:30 a.m., air defenses have shot down or neutralized 121 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

Strikes by 24 attack UAVs were recorded at 18 locations, and downed UAVs (debris) were found at 3 locations.

The enemy attack is currently ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Watch more: One of Mi-8 crews of Naval Forces of AFU shot down 12 "Shaheds" in 3 hours. VIDEO