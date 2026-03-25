Polishchuk resigned early from his post as mayor of Lutsk: decision was supported by city council members

During the 90th session of the Lutsk City Council, council members approved a resolution to terminate Mayor Ihor Polishchuk’s term of office early.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Suspilne.

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Thirty-eight lawmakers voted in favor of the resolution.

Ihor Polishchuk himself stated that his resignation was not related to any criminal proceedings or audits.

"This resignation has absolutely nothing to do with either the NABU or the audit. I do not feel it is necessary to go into detail about the circumstances that led me to write this statement," he noted.

After the vote, Polishchuk thanked the residents of Lutsk, the city council members, utility workers, the business community, and the military for their cooperation.

See more: NABU conducts searches at Lutsk City Hall, - media. PHOTO

What led up to the decision?

On March 23, draft resolutions regarding the early termination of the terms of office of both Mayor Ihor Polishchuk and City Council Secretary Yurii Bezpiatko were posted on the Lutsk City Council website.

These very issues were brought before the session on March 25.

Read more: Most Ukrainians oppose term limits for mayors – poll

NABU searches in 2025

In December 2025, NABU detectives conducted searches at the home and workplace of Ihor Polishchuk, as well as in the office of Hryhorii Nedopad, the chairman of the Volyn Regional Council.

Both officials confirmed the searches and stated that no documents were seized from them, and the reasons for the investigative actions were not disclosed due to the secrecy of the investigation.

Subsequently, suspicions were raised against other individuals involved in the case—deputies linked to land issues in Lutsk.

At the time of his resignation, Polischuk had not been formally charged in the case.

See more: $30,000 for construction in Lutsk: NABU and SAPO expose Volyn lawmakers in corruption case. PHOTOS