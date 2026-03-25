Enemy is attacking Kharkiv with drones: strikes reported in two districts, and 7 people injured (updated). PHOTOS

On the morning of March 25, 2026, Russian forces launched an attack on the Kharkiv area using strike drones.

This was reported by the city’s mayor, Ihor Terekhov, on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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An strike on the Kholodnohirskyi District

The enemy launched a strike using a "Shahed" combat drone on the Kholodnohirskyi district. According to preliminary reports, which are still being verified, there are casualties. Details are being clarified.

As Terekhov later added, a strike was recorded in front of a high-rise residential building, and cars parked nearby are on fire.

Read more: Enemy has advanced near Ambarne in Kharkiv region, - DeepState. MAP

Strike on the Novobavarskyi District

In addition, as reported, the enemy struck a private home in the Novobavarskyi district. According to preliminary reports, a woman was injured.

See more: Day in Kharkiv region: strikes on Kharkiv and seven settlements, one person injured. PHOTO















Updated information

As reported by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, there are currently four known casualties as a result of the enemy shelling of Kharkiv.

Three women and one man were injured.

At least two vehicles and a private home were damaged.

According to updated data from the Regional Military Administration, a 17-year-old girl sought medical attention following the enemy shelling of Kharkiv.

The victim is suffering from an acute stress reaction and has received all necessary medical care.

As of now, there are reports of five casualties.

According to updated reports, an enemy drone struck trees near a high-rise building in the Kholodnohirskyi district. Four cars caught fire.

In the Novobavarskyi district, the enemy struck the grounds of a private home. A gas pipe and the exterior cladding of the house caught fire.

As of 12:15 p.m., there are reports of seven injured people, including one child.

A 58-year-old man also required medical attention. He sustained blast injuries and is being taken to the hospital.