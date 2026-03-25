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Enemy has advanced near Ambarne in Kharkiv region, - DeepState. MAP

Russian forces have advanced in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region

Russian forces are advancing in the Kupiansk district of the Kharkiv region.

This is reported by Censor.NET, citing analysts from the DeepState monitoring project.

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"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Ambarne(a village in the Velykoburlutsk community of the Kupianskyi district, Kharkiv region)," the report states.

See more: Police officer Yurii Tarasenko killed while carrying out combat mission in Kupiansk. PHOTO

Map

What happened before?

  • It was previously reported that Russia had advanced near Zaliznychne in the Zaporizhzhia region.
  • According to analysts, fighting on the front line has intensified following a winter lull: the hottest spot is the Pokrovsk direction.

Author: 

Kharkiv region (1774) Kupiansk district (531) Ambarne (6) DeepState (512)
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