Enemy has advanced near Ambarne in Kharkiv region, - DeepState. MAP

Russian forces are advancing in the Kupiansk district of the Kharkiv region.

This is reported by Censor.NET, citing analysts from the DeepState monitoring project.

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"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Ambarne(a village in the Velykoburlutsk community of the Kupianskyi district, Kharkiv region)," the report states.

See more: Police officer Yurii Tarasenko killed while carrying out combat mission in Kupiansk. PHOTO

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