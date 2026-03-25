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Enemy has advanced near Ambarne in Kharkiv region, - DeepState. MAP
Russian forces are advancing in the Kupiansk district of the Kharkiv region.
This is reported by Censor.NET, citing analysts from the DeepState monitoring project.
"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Ambarne(a village in the Velykoburlutsk community of the Kupianskyi district, Kharkiv region)," the report states.
What happened before?
- It was previously reported that Russia had advanced near Zaliznychne in the Zaporizhzhia region.
- According to analysts, fighting on the front line has intensified following a winter lull: the hottest spot is the Pokrovsk direction.
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