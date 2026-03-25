Minors may be banned from owning drones, — Vyhivskyi

An approach is currently being discussed that would allow only adult citizens of Ukraine to own drones.

This was stated by the head of the National Police of Ukraine, Ivan Vyhivskyi, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

What is known?

The head of the National Police noted that drones are widely used in the civilian sector today, so their uncontrolled use could pose risks to both citizens and critical infrastructure.

"One aspect of the regulation could be setting a minimum age for individuals authorized to own or operate drones. An approach is currently being discussed whereby the basic right to own a UAV could be contingent upon reaching the age of majority," explained Vyhivskyi.

According to him, the final details of these requirements will be determined after the legislative proposals have been finalized and reviewed by Parliament.

At the same time, additional requirements may be introduced in the future for the use of certain types of drones or their operation for professional purposes, including training, certification of piloting skills, and registration of the equipment.

"The logic is the same as with driving a vehicle: people need to understand the rules of use and take responsibility for operating such a device," concluded Vyhivskyi.

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