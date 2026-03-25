Ukraine needs around 2,000 anti-ballistic missiles year, — Kubilius

Due to improvements in the tactical and technical capabilities of Russian ballistic missiles, Ukraine’s interception capabilities have now declined; consequently, Ukraine needs a larger number of interceptors.

This was stated by European Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius, according to Censor.NET.

Details

"Last year, Ukraine faced 2,000 missile strikes, and about 900 of those missiles were ballistic. The Russians have managed to improve the performance of their ballistic missiles; these missiles can now change course, which means that countermeasures have become less effective, as the Ukrainians themselves have told us," Kubilius said.

He explained that, in this context, more than one interceptor may be needed to intercept each ballistic missile.

"In this regard, Ukrainians need about 2,000 anti-ballistic missiles per year," the European Commissioner said.

He also stated that Europe needs to increase its production of air defense systems by 400%. Kubilius added that this defense system must be multi-layered and include interceptor drones.

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