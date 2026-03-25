Japan scrambled fighter jets over suspected incursions by Chinese aircraft

Japan's Air Self-Defense Force scrambled fighter jets in response to a suspected violation of the country's airspace.

According to Censor.NET, this information is reported by the OSINTdefender website.

According to Japan's Joint Staff, the incident occurred over the East China Sea and the Pacific Ocean.

This refers to the response by units of the Southwestern Air Defense Forces, which have been placed on combat alert.

Watch more: In Kyiv, man demanded removal of flags from memorial to fallen soldiers on Maidan: "Get everything out of here, people are relaxing here". VIDEO

This is likely referring to Chinese aircraft

According to preliminary reports, Chinese aircraft may have been in the air, which is what prompted the fighter jets to scramble.

No official details regarding the type of aircraft or the nature of their operations have been disclosed at this time.

The Japan Self-Defense Forces continue to monitor the situation in the region.