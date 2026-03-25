Japan scrambled fighter jets over suspected incursions by Chinese aircraft
Japan's Air Self-Defense Force scrambled fighter jets in response to a suspected violation of the country's airspace.
According to Censor.NET, this information is reported by the OSINTdefender website.
According to Japan's Joint Staff, the incident occurred over the East China Sea and the Pacific Ocean.
This refers to the response by units of the Southwestern Air Defense Forces, which have been placed on combat alert.
This is likely referring to Chinese aircraft
According to preliminary reports, Chinese aircraft may have been in the air, which is what prompted the fighter jets to scramble.
No official details regarding the type of aircraft or the nature of their operations have been disclosed at this time.
The Japan Self-Defense Forces continue to monitor the situation in the region.
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