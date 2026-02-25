In Kyiv, man demanded removal of flags from memorial to fallen soldiers on Maidan: "Get everything out of here, people are relaxing here". VIDEO

On the eve of the anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion, an ethical scandal erupted in the center of the capital. As reported by Censor.NET, a man in central Kyiv recorded a video in which he expressed outrage over the presence of thousands of small flags bearing the names of fallen defenders on Independence Square, calling the memorial "inappropriate" for a recreational area.

The video, which the author cynically published on February 23, triggered a wave of anger online. Users are demanding immediate intervention by law enforcement agencies and that the man be held accountable for desecrating the memory of soldiers.

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Details of the incident:

Disrespect for memory: The author of the video approached the improvised memorial and began expressing his opinion to a man named Vasyl.

Argumentation regarding "leisure": The main grievance was that the memorial allegedly prevents people from having fun in the city center.

Quote: "Vasia, this is the city center, why have you stuck all these flags here? Are you covering your own ass here? Come on, get everything out of here, people are relaxing here," the individual in the video states.

Community reaction: The video instantly spread through social media channels. Relatives of the deceased and military personnel viewed such statements as a direct insult to those who gave their lives for the opportunity of Kyiv residents to "relax" in a peaceful city.

See more: Zelenskyy on Heavenly Hundred Heroes Day: "Ukrainians always defend what is theirs". PHOTOS

What is known about the memorial:

The people's memorial on Independence Square began to take shape during the first year of the Great War. Each flag represents an individual destiny, the story of a soldier who died for Ukraine. Families travel here from all corners of the country to honor the memory of their loved ones.

Read more: Rada passes bill on nationwide minute of silence

Editorial comment:

Such cynicism on the eve of February 24 appears particularly disgusting. While fierce battles continue at the front, some "war-weary" citizens believe that the memory of the price of their safety spoils the aesthetics of their stroll through the city center.

Watch more: Zelenskyy honours memory of Heroes of Kruty. VIDEO