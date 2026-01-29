Zelenskyy honours memory of Heroes of Kruty

On Heroes of Kruty Remembrance Day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy paid tribute at Askold's Grave to the fallen heroes who held back the Bolshevik advance on Kyiv on 29 January 1918.

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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Memory of the Heroes of Kruty

"Today we honour the memory of our heroes – the Heroes of Kruty. Defenders who held back the Bolshevik advance on Kyiv on 29 January 1918. They stood against a much stronger enemy because they simply could not do otherwise. Like our people today, they believed in Ukraine and stood up to defend it when it was most difficult," the president said.

See more: Zelenskyy pays tribute to Heroes of Kruty at Askold’s Grave. PHOTOS

Defending Ukraine from Russian aggression

Zelensky emphasised that Ukraine's independence is based precisely on such people who defended Ukraine from Russian aggression at various times.

"Like Mark Paslavskyi, Oleksandr Klitynskyi, Dmytro Kotsiubailo, Andrii Pilshchikov, Pavlo Petrychenko, Liubomyr Sochenko. We remember each and every one of them," he added.

Read more: Nationwide moment of silence will be announced in Kyiv metro every day at 9:00 a.m.